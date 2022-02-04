DAVID WHITEHEAD: HAS FEAR REPLACED RATIONAL THINKING? | LIVE WITH LAURA-LYNN

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Laura-Lynn Tyler Thompson
Laura-Lynn
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CLIP from Nov. 26th Podcast "Why Can't The MSM Tell The Truth?"
WATCH the full episode here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/gmToVEw6OdWd/
David Whitehead is a warrior for Canadian freedoms and has spent the last two years getting to the truth about the vaccine, through research and interviews with medical professionals such as Dr. Carrie Madej and Dr. Peter McCullough.
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