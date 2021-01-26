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Searching for Atlantis: Sunken Cities and Ancient Cataclysms - Matthew LaCroix
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53 views • January 26, 2021
Ancient texts, sophisticated megalithic structures, and legends from around the world tell of grand civilizations that once thrived on the planet that suddenly disappeared without warning from great catastrophes that occurred long ago. What did Plato mean by the location of Atlantis being west of the Pillars of Hercules? Could it have actually been in the Caribbean Ocean all along? From studying ice core samples and historic bathymetric charts, to exciting new underwater discoveries that have been made in the western Atlantic Ocean, Sam Tripoli and I dig deep to find evidence that finally points to the location of the famous sunken city of Atlantis.
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