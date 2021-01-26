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Nobel candidate Prof. Scoglio proves rapid covid antigen swab test to be a fraud
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500 views • January 26, 2021
This video is part of a lawsuit currently being filed in Italy aimed to have the covid swabs, rapid Antigen and rt-PCR, withdrawn from the market and to bring those responsible for the fraud to court through a calss action.
http://www.studiomassafra.com/news-e-giurisprudenza/modellodenunciainattendibilitadeitamponi?fbclid=IwAR0rgAa4kgT-aWq3kuW_3QV4uei79kfIelNw-MBEWUnaSA_N8xLZoxvyytc
To the left is Prof. Scoglio, center is the dr. Amici, right is the lab technician at the facility in Fermo (Italy). Prof. Scoglio reminds the viewers of the fact that the virus responsible for the symptoms attributed to covid has NEVER been isolated, therefore there is no test that can be paired to it. Bottom line, regardless of the cycle threshold run, which he states are the main reason for the inflated numbers of positives allegedly found nationwide, the rt-PCR can never be considered an option in the case of the covid pandemic since it needs, as a conditio sine qua non, a copy of the isolated virus to be executed.
Amici already won a TAR lawsuit to repeal Lazio regional government's attempt to pass a bill forcing flu vaccination on its citizenry.
https://www.ilgazzettinovesuviano.com/2020/10/16/dopo-la-vittoria-al-tar-del-lazio-il-dott-amici-denuncia-lilleggitimo-uso-dei-tamponi/
The antigen swab test is here shown to be completely unreliable.
http://www.studiomassafra.com/news-e-giurisprudenza/modellodenunciainattendibilitadeitamponi?fbclid=IwAR0rgAa4kgT-aWq3kuW_3QV4uei79kfIelNw-MBEWUnaSA_N8xLZoxvyytc
To the left is Prof. Scoglio, center is the dr. Amici, right is the lab technician at the facility in Fermo (Italy). Prof. Scoglio reminds the viewers of the fact that the virus responsible for the symptoms attributed to covid has NEVER been isolated, therefore there is no test that can be paired to it. Bottom line, regardless of the cycle threshold run, which he states are the main reason for the inflated numbers of positives allegedly found nationwide, the rt-PCR can never be considered an option in the case of the covid pandemic since it needs, as a conditio sine qua non, a copy of the isolated virus to be executed.
Amici already won a TAR lawsuit to repeal Lazio regional government's attempt to pass a bill forcing flu vaccination on its citizenry.
https://www.ilgazzettinovesuviano.com/2020/10/16/dopo-la-vittoria-al-tar-del-lazio-il-dott-amici-denuncia-lilleggitimo-uso-dei-tamponi/
The antigen swab test is here shown to be completely unreliable.
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