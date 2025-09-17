© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This cause comes on for a Restitution Hearing.
Both parties and respective counsels make appearances. State's counsel present oral arguments.
State's motion for $26,239 in restitution - GRANTED. Defendant's counsel present oral arguments.
State's counsel present rebuttal arguments.
Interest is not waived