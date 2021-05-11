Other People's Opinions

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0 view • May 11, 2021
We often face situations in life where we find it extremely difficult to face the challenges and keep going. We feel like giving up on life because we don’t feel good enough about ourselves but in such times, it’s very important to listen to our intuition, gather the courage and keep motivating ourselves to fight through the tough times and change our lives.
The journey is always from failure to success, it’s not easy starting from a point where you feel like giving up in life to developing a never give up attitude and keep pushing through.
The journey is always from failure to success, it’s not easy starting from a point where you feel like giving up in life to developing a never give up attitude and keep pushing through.
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