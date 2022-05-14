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THE VANDEN BOSSCHE WARNING
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499 views • May 14, 2022
Acclaimed vaccinologist, Geert Vanden Bossche, sits down for his second groundbreaking interview with Del to explain why the intense pressure mass vaccination is putting on the Covid-19 virus will likely drive it to become catastrophically deadly.
#GeertVandenBossche #MyFinalCall
POSTED: May 6, 2022
#GeertVandenBossche #MyFinalCall
POSTED: May 6, 2022
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