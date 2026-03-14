💥IRGC Public Relations: Bases of American Terrorists in the Region Targeted by Heavy Missile & Drone Strikes from the IRGC Navy - "forty-ninth" phase of Operation True Promise 4

💥IRGC Public Relations: Bases of American Terrorists in the Region Targeted by Heavy Missile and Drone Strikes from the IRGC Navy

➡️In the early hours of this morning, the Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in three waves of assault during the "forty-ninth" phase of Operation True Promise 4, under the code "Ya Rasool Allah"("Oh messenger of God"), simultaneously struck the bases of American terrorists in the region with heavy missile and drone fire.





➡️In this successful operation, Iranian missile and drone units delivered crushing blows to the Patriot radars, control tower, and air defense shelters at Al-Dhafra Air Base(UAE), using destructive drones and precision ballistic missiles.

➡️Sheikh Isa Air Base (Bahrain) was also hit with various missiles and drones, resulting in the destruction of its early warning radars, aircraft hangars, central ramp, and fuel storage tanks for American aircraft, which were set ablaze.

➡️Al-Adairi Helicopter Base(Kuwait) was also subjected to heavy missile and drone strikes. At this base, equipment shelters, assembly points for terrorists, and helicopter maintenance hangars were destroyed.

➡️The Strait of Hormuz remains under the complete and intelligent control of the IRGC Navy. The passage of oil tankers and commercial vessels belonging to aggressors and their allies through the Strait of Hormuz continues to be prohibited. Any movement or transit will be targeted.

Adding: Israeli media: Iranian missiles fall in Tel Aviv.

Adding: Israeli media: The injuries in Eilat were caused by an Iranian cluster missile.

Israeli home front: Missiles from Iran have been detected heading towards Israel. Settlers are advised to immediately enter shelters.



