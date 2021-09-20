© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Under the Wire - A Conversation with Rinat Strahlhofer on 5G Victories
Follow
0
Share
Report
82 views • September 20, 2021
Rinat Strahlhofer is a former-telco-marketer-turned-fearless-activist who 'crossed over to the other side' after she became aware of the extent of industry corruption.
She is a spokeswoman for the Northern Rivers for Safe Technology group, a mum and the creator of the global We Are Not SAM campaign.
Rinat is passionate about blowing the lid on how Big Telco have used a fraudulent test to license mobile phones and wireless technology to push a technology that causes untold damage on multiple fronts. Rinat exposes how today’s Tech titans have us addicted to devices they claim are safe because these devices, particularly 5G, are the cornerstone for billionaire data miners and the surveillance state. In a time when technology dominates our time, our thoughts, our privacy and our sovereignty,
Rinat inspires people to re-imagine a better future...to collectively stand up to the destructive forces of corporate greed... to be savvy and safe with devices… and to question the status quo of 'bigger, better, faster'.
For more info https://wearenotsam.com/our-story
She is a spokeswoman for the Northern Rivers for Safe Technology group, a mum and the creator of the global We Are Not SAM campaign.
Rinat is passionate about blowing the lid on how Big Telco have used a fraudulent test to license mobile phones and wireless technology to push a technology that causes untold damage on multiple fronts. Rinat exposes how today’s Tech titans have us addicted to devices they claim are safe because these devices, particularly 5G, are the cornerstone for billionaire data miners and the surveillance state. In a time when technology dominates our time, our thoughts, our privacy and our sovereignty,
Rinat inspires people to re-imagine a better future...to collectively stand up to the destructive forces of corporate greed... to be savvy and safe with devices… and to question the status quo of 'bigger, better, faster'.
For more info https://wearenotsam.com/our-story
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.