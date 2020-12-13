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Trump's HIV Miracle Cure COVID 19 BioWeapon Beginning of the End D Day Announcement
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182 views • December 13, 2020
Operation Warp Speed HIV Miracle Cure COVID 19 BioWeapon Beginning of the End D Day Announcement by General Perna on Dec 12/20. Congrats American Sheeples.
On evening of Texas Lawsuit Loss at Supreme Court, what was General Trump's Top Priority Announcement? It was Operation Warp Speed HIV Miracle Cure COVID 19 BioWeapon Beginning of the End Vaccine. Dec 11/20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XB-A5zcnxw&;lc=UgzGHRL4FuPTxbK7ZeV4AaABAg
On evening of Texas Lawsuit Loss at Supreme Court, what was General Trump's Top Priority Announcement? It was Operation Warp Speed HIV Miracle Cure COVID 19 BioWeapon Beginning of the End Vaccine. Dec 11/20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0XB-A5zcnxw&;lc=UgzGHRL4FuPTxbK7ZeV4AaABAg
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