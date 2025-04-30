HEARTBREAKING ⚕ TRIPLETS REGRESS INTO AUTISM WITHIN HOURS OF VACCINATION❗

“They were no longer engaged in anything or anyone. They lost their smiles.”





All three of Brenda McDowell’s triplets, she attests, ‘shut down’ within hours of each other after receiving their routine pneumococcal vaccines — later to be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.





• Claire - “She had full-blown eye contact. She was super lovely, and she shut right down.”





• Richie - “All his raspberry-blowing ... and the furniture walking ... just shut off.”





• Robbie - “Robbie looked like he was hit by a bus. Robbie, from that moment on, had a stunned look on his face. If you asked or said his name, he still acted deaf and acted like he couldn't hear.”





Tried to find a copy of this on YouTube [wasting time, apparently], but found a clip from Andrew Wakefield from 10 years ago:





Vaccine Link to Autism Retracted [made under legal duress, IMHO - VfB]





