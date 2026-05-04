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Iran does not back down: when the US says "we’ll break your neck", Iran says the same.
American-Iranian Professor Marandi from the University of Tehran just delivered a crystal-clear message that is shaking up every assumption in Washington. While other nations fold under American pressure, Iran plays by entirely different rules. When the US issues raw threats of destruction, Tehran now fires back with the exact same force and zero hesitation.
Source @Real World News
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