5/8/2023 【Miles Insight】The CCP used Interpol to issue Red Notice on Miles Guo, which led to him being wanted worldwide. Although he has had many opportunities since 2017 till now, he has never left the United States. The district court agreed to the prosecutor's request to refuse bail on the grounds of absconding, which is against common sense!#MilesGuo #PrasMichel #JhoLow #GeorgeHigginbotham #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





5/8/2023 【Nicole看七哥】郭文贵先生被中共利用国际刑警组织发红通并全球通缉，而且自2017年至今他虽有多次机会却从未离开过美国。法院同意检方以潜逃为理由拒绝保释的要求有违常理！

