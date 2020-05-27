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Paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud - Jerry "The Hut" Nadler in 2004
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6 views • May 27, 2020
Paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud - Jerry "The Hut" Nadler in 2004 | The World According to Me
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Paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud - Jerry "The Hut" Nadler in 2004
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
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► Description
Paper ballots are extremely susceptible to fraud - Jerry "The Hut" Nadler in 2004
#Qanon #TheGreatAwakening #WWG1WGA #DarktoLight
► Subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/2thviLB
► Subscribe to my Brighteon channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/fsmooth
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