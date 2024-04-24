Jay Dyer gets dunked on then taps out

Per Jay Dyer,
Passover = Easter
and
Easter = Passover
and Eastern Orthodoxy is The One True Faith bc it is so much better than Roman Catholicism.
Black Hebrew Israelites unite & educate this poor, lost soul.
--- I try so hard to be humble and respectful to this dude until he laughs at me & mocks me. So unnecessary. He starts out name calling, laughing in my face, throwing up devil horns, more laughs, more name calling n then accuses me of not being able to control my emotions n conduct a proper debate. He says one thing about Exodus that I did not even reference n then says oh that undercuts your point right there. Ah, no it doesn't. And Passover is NOT Easter. ---
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.