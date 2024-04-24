Create New Account
Jay Dyer gets dunked on then taps out
channel image
Shrimp Dawg Archives
15 Subscribers
41 views
Published Yesterday

Per Jay Dyer,

Passover = Easter

and

Easter = Passover


and Eastern Orthodoxy is The One True Faith bc it is so much better than Roman Catholicism.


Black Hebrew Israelites unite & educate this poor, lost soul.


--- I try so hard to be humble and respectful to this dude until he laughs at me & mocks me. So unnecessary.  He starts out name calling, laughing in my face, throwing up devil horns, more laughs, more name calling n then accuses me of not being able to control my emotions n conduct a proper debate.  He says one thing about Exodus that I did not even reference n then says oh that undercuts your point right there.  Ah, no it doesn't.  And Passover is NOT Easter.  ---

Keywords
blackbibleeasterchristmascatholichebreworthodoxpassoverisraelitesdyer

