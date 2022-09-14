Engineered Evil | Unrestricted Truths

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Are their methods part of a design?
In this episode of Unrestricted Truths, James Grundvig speaks with Major Jeffrey Prather about COVID-19, the attempted cover-up of the collapsing financial system, and the arming of the cartel.
See this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight go to: https://bit.ly/3DnO9WY
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!