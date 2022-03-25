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rabin hasidic ce spune că ne-evreii sunt sclavii evreilor
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13 views • March 25, 2022
Telegram - Pastila roșie. | ”Hasidic rabbi who says that non-Jews are slaves of the Jews” | He says that every Hebrew will have 2800 slaves when their messiah, the son of perdition anti-Hrist will come. Every non Hebrew will slave for the Hebrews.
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