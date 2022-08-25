The Oldest Oil Spill’s Aftermath Today

Did you know that this oil spill inspired the first Earth Day?



In this video, Bhuvnesh Bharti, an associate professor at Louisiana State University Department of Chemical Engineering, whose study focuses on oil spill management, talks about a particular oil spill and its present-day impact.



According to Bhuvnesh, the gargantuan 1969 oil spill that sullied the Santa Barbara coastline, which put a spotlight on pollution and spurred the creation of Earth Day, continues to have an impact on the environment today. 🌊



The Santa Barbara oil spill, which leaked approximately 4.5 Olympic swimming pools’ worth of oil was considered as the WORST oil spill in the country’s history. ☣️

Today it remains the country’s third largest even after fifty years and even more disastrous oil spills.



Bhuvnesh shares that the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill continues to have an impact on marine life today.



According to Bhuvnesh, the fish industry in the Gulf Coast has yet to fully recover from the decades-old oil spill. 🎣