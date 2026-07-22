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My Advice to 10-YEAR-OLD ME! Listener Questions
Stefan Molyneux
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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux considers what advice he'd give to his 10-year-old self in this listener questions episode. In other questions, he rejects spanking as pointless violence that fails to prepare kids for adult consequences like social avoidance or lost opportunities. He advocates for choosing reason over superstition and force so children grow up honest and capable instead of broken by the old patterns.


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superstitionevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxquestionsdisciplineconsequencesspankingtruth-telling
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy