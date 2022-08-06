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A macro view of society in radical transition ⭐⭐⭐⭐ Book Review of "The Transhumanist Wager"
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The Transhumanist wager is a rationalization that comes out of the objectivist school of thought. I began reading this while I was finishing up Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand and the parallels are significant. After reading both I'm coming to the conclusion that philosophical ideas are better communicated as fiction novels.


The book starts with this very determined young man, who is on a mission to circumnavigate the world in his sailboat. He ends up a semi-benevolent transhuman dictator.




Read Review 📑 Everything mentioned here https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/1115-the-transhumanist-wager


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.




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Keywords
philosophyscience fictionobjectivismfuturismtranshumanismbook reviewfictionthe transhumanist wagerzoltan istvan
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