Are You An Activist Or An Enabler? | The Crowhouse

Aussie Bank Begins Linking Customer Transactions To Carbon Footprint

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/aussie-bank-begins-linking-customer-transactions-carbon-footprint

ATO hit with three million cyber attacks a month and 4000 in 40 minutes

https://www.news.com.au/finance/money/tax/ato-hit-with-three-million-cyber-attacks-a-month-and-4000-in-40-minutes/news-story/adbb2767ba0768062e8f05c07a381697

Mike Holt, Founder of Advance Australia HQ, Arrested

https://humanrightsadvocates.com.au/f/breaking-mike-holt-founder-of-advance-australia-hq-arrested

SUPERFLOOD EVENT WARNING FOR QLD & NSW

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7Xtk4kIWpf4

China establishing overseas police presence in Australia and around the world

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-10-13/beijing-sets-up-overseas-police-presence-including-in-australia/101512216

Black Death shaped the evolution of immune system genes and modern autoimmune disorders

https://amp.abc.net.au/article/101544092

Westpac to close 23 branches across NSW, QLD, WA, SA and Victoria

https://www.news.com.au/finance/business/banking/westpac-to-close-23-branches-across-nsw-qld-wa-sa-and-victoria/news-story/2ec3415a60a621f14be4a1983ab1732f

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:



http://www.renegadetribune.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Solzhenitsyn-200-Years-Together-Encrypted.pdf

"History is a pack of lies about events that never happened, told by people that weren't there." - George Santayana.

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ― Frank Zappa

“Their stupidity does not amaze me, its when they're smart that amazes me. It's baffling whenever you find someone who's smart — incredible. Soon you'll have zoos for such things.” ― Frank Zappa

"A single person who stops lying can bring down a tyranny" Alexandr Solzhenitsyn

TURN OFF YOUR TELEVISION!!!

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

The Crowhouse