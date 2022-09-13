Create New Account
Mental OS upgrade v1.1: 5D Treasure Map: Sociology, Atomic Physics, Symbology in Tibetan Art
MJTank
Published 2 months ago

Version 1.1 now available! Download NOW! New in this version: Same great audio, IMPROVED level of visual jokes and memes!

Starting with my 5D treasure map, the Mental OS is described in basic terms and fundamentals. Then I expose more my personal background in subjects like Psychology, Sociology, Theology and Art at the collegiate level. This is a reminder to viewers that this perspective on a subject like "Population Trends" is deeply developed and valuable, encompassing a broader spectrum of information and time than what is taught to nearly all English-speaking Westerners. It's education, I'm a life learner, let's learn and grow together :)

Current Schumann Resonance here: http://sosrff.tsu.ru/?page_id=7

See what else I've been up to! Linktr.ee/MJTank108

energygoldenquantumconsciousnessrealityartphysicstheologypsychologyawakeerasymbologysociologytibetanfundamental

