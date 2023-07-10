Soul Based Laws Causing Unhappiness If We Break Them vs Metaphysical Laws, Intention, Karma, How To Become Happy

Original:https://youtu.be/AKIx1JBC-MQ
20100620 General Discussion - Q&A From People In Brisbane P1
Cut:
20m59s - 23m12s
Website:
https://www.divinetruth.com
*******************************
“THE BEAUTY OF ALL OF GOD’S LAWS IS, IF YOU FOCUS ON THE ONES THAT CAUSE YOU THE MOST UNHAPPINESS, YOU CAN BECOME HAPPY VERY RAPIDLY.”
@ 22m53s
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.