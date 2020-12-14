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Here's the Evidence Courts Need to Secure Trumps' Victory
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162 views • December 14, 2020
Just when Saturn and Jupiter are making a V for victory in the heavens, and meet on Dec 21st to complete the V....we have technology expert with an absolute way to prove massive mail-in ballot fraud. The courts can not dismiss this. This is GOLDEN.
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