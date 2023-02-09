Situation Update, Feb 9, 2023 - ACT OF WAR CONFIRMED: The U.S. military blew up Nordstream, plunging ALLIES into energy collapse

0:00 Intro

2:40 Housekeeping News

4:05 New Studio

18:33 Bombshell News

47:03 China

57:42 Vaccines

1:04:40 Positive News





- Journalist Seymour Hersh documents whistleblower account of the DoD destroying #Nordstream

- US Navy divers planted explosives under cover of BALTOP 22 exercise

- Norway dropped sonar bouy that broadcast detonation command

- Act of WAR against not just Russia but against NATO allies, too

- The USA proves it is a terrorist nation that destroys civilian infrastructure

- U.S. willing to sacrifice EUROPE to try to damage Russia

- China tested hyperglide vehicles (HGVs) dropping from high altitude balloons

- HGVs can carry nuclear warheads or conventional explosives for precision strikes

- Biden proved the USA will do nothing to protect America's airspace

- Covid #vaccines found to increase death risk by 7% per year, per booster, EACH year (accumulative)

- 30 year old man taking 5 boosters will lose 24 years off his life expectancy

- Sea levels are stable around the world, no "rising oceans" crisis exists at all: NOAA data

- Data proves no correlation between CO2 emissions and sea levels - #climatechange is a HOAX





