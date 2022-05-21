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AMERICAN PSYWAR
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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28 views • May 21, 2022
CENTRAL BANKERS, MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX, MIND CONTROL & PSYOPS, UNRESTRICTED WARFARE, WAR

This video by Darrin McBreen is a re-edit of a US Army recruitment ad that was released last week by the Army’s 4th Psychological Warfare Group.

It underscores how Fourth Generation Warfare (4GW) and Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW) are currently the dominant forms of military action and how they will likely play an increasing role in the future of warfare.

We have all been experiencing this intensely since Trump ran for president.

4GW is characterized by a blurring of the lines between war and politics, combatants and civilians, and Fifth Generation Warfare is characterized by social engineering, misinformation, cyberattacks, artificial intelligence and fully autonomous systems.

McBreen has done the perfect thing, which is to hijack and subvert the narrative of the original piece, by overlaying graphics, text and video that expresses the message of us, the war-weary and awake targets of the current war.
Keywords
mind controlwarpsyopsmilitary industrial complexcentral bankersspoiler alertunrestricted warfare
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