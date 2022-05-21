© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
AMERICAN PSYWAR
Follow
0
Share
Report
28 views • May 21, 2022
CENTRAL BANKERS, MILITARY INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX, MIND CONTROL & PSYOPS, UNRESTRICTED WARFARE, WAR
This video by Darrin McBreen is a re-edit of a US Army recruitment ad that was released last week by the Army’s 4th Psychological Warfare Group.
It underscores how Fourth Generation Warfare (4GW) and Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW) are currently the dominant forms of military action and how they will likely play an increasing role in the future of warfare.
We have all been experiencing this intensely since Trump ran for president.
4GW is characterized by a blurring of the lines between war and politics, combatants and civilians, and Fifth Generation Warfare is characterized by social engineering, misinformation, cyberattacks, artificial intelligence and fully autonomous systems.
McBreen has done the perfect thing, which is to hijack and subvert the narrative of the original piece, by overlaying graphics, text and video that expresses the message of us, the war-weary and awake targets of the current war.
This video by Darrin McBreen is a re-edit of a US Army recruitment ad that was released last week by the Army’s 4th Psychological Warfare Group.
It underscores how Fourth Generation Warfare (4GW) and Fifth Generation Warfare (5GW) are currently the dominant forms of military action and how they will likely play an increasing role in the future of warfare.
We have all been experiencing this intensely since Trump ran for president.
4GW is characterized by a blurring of the lines between war and politics, combatants and civilians, and Fifth Generation Warfare is characterized by social engineering, misinformation, cyberattacks, artificial intelligence and fully autonomous systems.
McBreen has done the perfect thing, which is to hijack and subvert the narrative of the original piece, by overlaying graphics, text and video that expresses the message of us, the war-weary and awake targets of the current war.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.