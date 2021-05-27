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Covid exploded families demand for not just MENTAL benefits but for expansive LIFECARE-John Troutman
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10 views • May 27, 2021
A year ago, Kaiser found in a poll that the pandemic hysteria had hurt the mental health of almost 50% of respondents. Nealy the same percentage were numbing the stress with binge drinking or non-medical prescriptions.
A quarter already were diagnosed with mental illness, and this led almost 90% of employers to offer some behavioral wellness benefit. But only 12% of employers offer telepsychiatry, and Mr. Troutman is frankly unimpressed with the quality of company "lifecare" benefits. Wellness, in particular, suffers low worker participation.
Sought after for his expertise in upgrading "Employee Assistance Plans", John tells you cookie-cutter solutions cannot satisfy patient demand. There exist hundreds of variations of solutions for helping families in their daily needs. John breaks it all down for us.
A quarter already were diagnosed with mental illness, and this led almost 90% of employers to offer some behavioral wellness benefit. But only 12% of employers offer telepsychiatry, and Mr. Troutman is frankly unimpressed with the quality of company "lifecare" benefits. Wellness, in particular, suffers low worker participation.
Sought after for his expertise in upgrading "Employee Assistance Plans", John tells you cookie-cutter solutions cannot satisfy patient demand. There exist hundreds of variations of solutions for helping families in their daily needs. John breaks it all down for us.
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