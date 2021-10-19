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DRILL SERGEANT SHONTEEQA HAS MUZZLED WHITE SOLDIERS CHANTING FOR MLK (U.S MILITARY GOES FULL WOKE)
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257 views • October 19, 2021
All Thats Missing Is Some Rainbow Flags, Here We Have the USA Once Again Embracing Its Multicultural Wokeness, I Cant See America Lasting Out This Decade, It Will Be Invaded and Stamped All Over by Other Nations Just Chomping at the Bit to Become the Worlds Leading Superpower, This Pathetic Wokeness That Has Gripped America Will Become Their Tomb.
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