EXPOSING the BOGUS Paris Accords: Dr. V.A. Shiva explains The Paris Accord Agreement SCAM

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You will be shocked, but not surprised, at the intricacy of this SCAM. This video was originally released a couple of years ago. A new video (recap) will be posted.
What is the actual benefit of the Paris Accords? NONE to the environment!!
Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, the Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, Educator provides an integrative SYSTEMS analysis to reveal why the Paris Accords is a SCAM, and the disastrous effect it will have on working people in contrast to the lucrative results for a handful of elites.
https://vashiva.com/