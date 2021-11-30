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THE COVID VACCINE & BOOSTER RACKET
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20 views • November 30, 2021
Once they get tired of being played, like a mouse on a training wheel, maybe they'll finally wake up; As even after 50 gallons of useless boosters in each person, Big Pharma and their sellout politicians still wont be satisfied. Stop playing their games, and just say No.
3. https://gab.com/Renaudonemillion/posts/107356898312228509
4. https://wego.social/post/5037201_the-covid-vaccine-amp-booster-racket-once-they-get-tired-of-being-played-like-a.html
5. https://usa.life/post/3321820_the-covid-vaccine-amp-booster-racket-once-they-get-tired-of-being-played-like-a.html
6. https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1311812392434274322?referrer=RenaudBe
3. https://gab.com/Renaudonemillion/posts/107356898312228509
4. https://wego.social/post/5037201_the-covid-vaccine-amp-booster-racket-once-they-get-tired-of-being-played-like-a.html
5. https://usa.life/post/3321820_the-covid-vaccine-amp-booster-racket-once-they-get-tired-of-being-played-like-a.html
6. https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1311812392434274322?referrer=RenaudBe
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