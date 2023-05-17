Create New Account
Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 9: Troy Frasier
3 views
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
Published 16 hours ago |

Is the American church in a unique position, or have we been here before? What was the relationship between the early church and the governments of the 13 Colonies? These questions and more as host of the Revived Thoughts podcast, Troy Frasier, joins me to help us learn a little American Church history. 

Troy has been studying and teaching church history for the last 4 years. Co-host of the Revived Thoughts podcast and also the co-founder of Revived Studios, which exists to help bring church history back to life. When he is not working on Revived Thoughts he serves as a teacher at Mountainview Christian School in Salatiga, Indonesia.


Twitter: @revivedthoughts 

Website and podcast: https://www.revivedthoughts.com/


Christians4liberty.com

Youtube: @jesusandliberty

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty


Keywords
freedomlibertypoliticsjesuschristianitychurchhistorycultureculturewar

