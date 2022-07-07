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HOLODOMOR 2.0 THE REBIRTH OF BOLSHEVISM
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TheCrowhouse


https://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
DollarVigilanteTV: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/videos
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww

The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/

Contributions and donations can now only be received via Wise bank.
If you would like to assist please visit this page:
https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html

Crypto-currencies:

Bitcoin:
bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa


You Will Eat Air and Be Happy (opening clip)
https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes/16386

Sydney floods: Tens of thousands told to evacuate
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-62027248

FAMILY MATTERS: NZ Outdoor Education or Outdoor Indoctrination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ku1xNXH5JY

Sudden Brain Attack: A Woman Was Picking Up A Prize When She Suddenly Fainted From A Transient Ischemic Attack (2022)
https://t.me/covidbc/3646

Pfizer CEO postponed Israel visit because he isn’t fully vaccinated
https://www.timesofisrael.com/pfizer-ceo-postponed-israel-visit-because-he-isnt-fully-vaccinated-report/

Dollar Vigilante - Anarchy Erupts In the Netherlands and Across The World... And That's A Great Thing
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8dpaIx8dLVKM/

Supermarkets put security tags on cheese blocks
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/aldi-secruity-tag-cheese-inflation-b2116115.html

Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage Due to ‘Medical Emergency’
https://ultimateclassicrock.com/carlos-santana-collapses-onstage/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral

UN - The Benefits of World Hunger
https://www.un.org/en/chronicle/article/benefits-world-hunger

Dutch Secret Police Caught Pretending to Be Farmers, Flee to Nearby Police Van as Farmers Chase
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/07/05/video-surfaces-of-dutch-secret-police-caught-pretending-to-be-farmers-flee-to-nearby-police-van-as-farmers-chase/

CCTV captures Georgia Guidestones bomb attack as authorities forced to level entire monument
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/georgia-guidestones-destroyed-cctv-b2117549.html

Solar storms may cause up to 5500 heart-related deaths in a given year
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2324402-solar-storms-may-cause-up-to-5500-heart-related-deaths-in-a-given-year/

Andrews government predicted to 'easily' win Victorian election in November
https://www.9news.com.au/national/andrews-government-predicted-to-easily-win-the-victorian-election-in-november/f799d110-eccc-4395-add1-03c7329c3c51

Extension for Vic pandemic declaration
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/extension-for-vic-pandemic-declaration/ar-AAZctfz

Water Test Result
https://www.toxtest.com.au/results/water/water-analysis-2021-134.html

Rachel Reenstra GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-victim-of-a-brutal-beating

Weatherwar101 YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q

Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/

Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/

Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/

Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://cdn-104.anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/7a4bf4c6-1655569280/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored.pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!

Keywords
vaccineschildrenfoodgeoengineeringschoolthecrowhousefloodtransgenderaustraliaairboysgirlsrainindoctrinationfaminedemocidecloud seedingweatherwarshunger
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