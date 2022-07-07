HOLODOMOR 2.0 THE REBIRTH OF BOLSHEVISM

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
TheCrowhouse
https://thecrowhouse.com
BitChute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TheCrowhouse/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thecrowhouse:2
3Speak: https://3speak.co/user/maxigan
DollarVigilanteTV: https://dollarvigilante.tv/c/the_crowhouse/videos
FreedomTube https://freedom.social/cmpgm/crow10
Mixcloud: https://www.mixcloud.com/discover/the-crowhouse/
Telegram: https://t.me/thecrowhouseoffical
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1129873
Gab: https://gab.com/MaxIgan
Gettr: https://www.gettr.com/user/thecrowhouse
Minds: https://www.minds.com/maxiganscrowhouse/
MeWe: https://mewe.com/group/5aa84d353016dd184af55702
TheCrowhouse Banned YouTube Archive:
https://www.altcensored.com/channel/UCegOTmclzjfKuQh0SHflqww
The Crowhouse Community Forums:
https://thecrowhouse.community/
Contributions and donations can now only be received via Wise bank.
If you would like to assist please visit this page:
https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin:
bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa
You Will Eat Air and Be Happy (opening clip)
https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes/16386
Sydney floods: Tens of thousands told to evacuate
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-australia-62027248
FAMILY MATTERS: NZ Outdoor Education or Outdoor Indoctrination
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2Ku1xNXH5JY
Sudden Brain Attack: A Woman Was Picking Up A Prize When She Suddenly Fainted From A Transient Ischemic Attack (2022)
https://t.me/covidbc/3646
Pfizer CEO postponed Israel visit because he isn’t fully vaccinated
https://www.timesofisrael.com/pfizer-ceo-postponed-israel-visit-because-he-isnt-fully-vaccinated-report/
Dollar Vigilante - Anarchy Erupts In the Netherlands and Across The World... And That's A Great Thing
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8dpaIx8dLVKM/
Supermarkets put security tags on cheese blocks
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/aldi-secruity-tag-cheese-inflation-b2116115.html
Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage Due to ‘Medical Emergency’
https://ultimateclassicrock.com/carlos-santana-collapses-onstage/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral
UN - The Benefits of World Hunger
https://www.un.org/en/chronicle/article/benefits-world-hunger
Dutch Secret Police Caught Pretending to Be Farmers, Flee to Nearby Police Van as Farmers Chase
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/07/05/video-surfaces-of-dutch-secret-police-caught-pretending-to-be-farmers-flee-to-nearby-police-van-as-farmers-chase/
CCTV captures Georgia Guidestones bomb attack as authorities forced to level entire monument
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/georgia-guidestones-destroyed-cctv-b2117549.html
Solar storms may cause up to 5500 heart-related deaths in a given year
https://www.newscientist.com/article/2324402-solar-storms-may-cause-up-to-5500-heart-related-deaths-in-a-given-year/
Andrews government predicted to 'easily' win Victorian election in November
https://www.9news.com.au/national/andrews-government-predicted-to-easily-win-the-victorian-election-in-november/f799d110-eccc-4395-add1-03c7329c3c51
Extension for Vic pandemic declaration
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/extension-for-vic-pandemic-declaration/ar-AAZctfz
Water Test Result
https://www.toxtest.com.au/results/water/water-analysis-2021-134.html
Rachel Reenstra GoFundMe
https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-a-victim-of-a-brutal-beating
Weatherwar101 YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/
Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/
Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://cdn-104.anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/7a4bf4c6-1655569280/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored.pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
THROW AWAY YOUR SMART PHONE!!!