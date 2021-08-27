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Leaked video of Satan's NWO earth nephilim & chimera "fake alien" hybrid army shows millions of pods
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247 views • August 27, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021).
All the nephilim & chimera alien children of the fallen angels originate from the earth, and that is why they come to collect genetic material from God’s center of Creation, which is earth. Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel aliens and their nephilim & chimera alien children are creating nephilim alien and human hybrids, and chimera alien and human hybrids, and hybrid and hybrid cross-breeds, so it is a huge mess now, just like in Noah’s Atlantis days. The people in the video say that the Andromeda aliens, symbolized by the Illuminati pyramid symbol, are creating hybrids, but all species including the Dracos and Mantis and Pleiadians and Raptors and Sirians and Orions, are involved in experiments to create a hybrid specie to replace the humans made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. It is not just the COVID-19 Coronavirus AI femtotech “black goo” nanobot t-Veronica zombie virus vaccine that is changing the humans into nephilim & chimera alien genes. 5G will activate their metamorphosis. They are creating an army of hybrid aliens in underground bases and other planets. There are many elephant and human hybrid Ganesh aliens, and ape and human hybrid Hanuman aliens, and bird and human hybrid Garuda aliens, in the underground base hybrid invasion armies. The main issue is that the Illuminati 501c3 hired shill pastors, who are stealing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and the religious Christian freak hordes, who are redefining Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, are silent and condoning and giving permission to Satan Lucifer by hiding the fact that 33.3% of the Western feminist nations’ population are no longer humans, and 70% of their military and police have been infiltrated, and 40 to 60 million humans are MILAB-abducted every year and humans are being genetically changed into hybrid creatures in underground bases and on other planets. It is because they are afraid of getting assassinated, and their families massacred, and all their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry business customers and bosses and coworkers and clients and neighbors and friends ridiculing them as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie. This is why every single pastor and thousands of religious Christians (except for one brother in Christ) all abandoned me, and threw me out to the Illuminati NWO wolves to fight the CIA NSA MI6 FBI and world rulers and pedophile cannibal Satanist church pastors global child trafficking rings, to protect them and their families and the humans and earth and women & children by myself. They are not the true Church, but they are the fake harlot Church.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
All the nephilim & chimera alien children of the fallen angels originate from the earth, and that is why they come to collect genetic material from God’s center of Creation, which is earth. Satan Lucifer’s fallen angel aliens and their nephilim & chimera alien children are creating nephilim alien and human hybrids, and chimera alien and human hybrids, and hybrid and hybrid cross-breeds, so it is a huge mess now, just like in Noah’s Atlantis days. The people in the video say that the Andromeda aliens, symbolized by the Illuminati pyramid symbol, are creating hybrids, but all species including the Dracos and Mantis and Pleiadians and Raptors and Sirians and Orions, are involved in experiments to create a hybrid specie to replace the humans made in the image of the Almighty Holy Righteous Loving Creator God YHWH Jesus. It is not just the COVID-19 Coronavirus AI femtotech “black goo” nanobot t-Veronica zombie virus vaccine that is changing the humans into nephilim & chimera alien genes. 5G will activate their metamorphosis. They are creating an army of hybrid aliens in underground bases and other planets. There are many elephant and human hybrid Ganesh aliens, and ape and human hybrid Hanuman aliens, and bird and human hybrid Garuda aliens, in the underground base hybrid invasion armies. The main issue is that the Illuminati 501c3 hired shill pastors, who are stealing unbiblical 10% salary tithe taxes, and the religious Christian freak hordes, who are redefining Bible verses, and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s 1840s to 2020s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers, are silent and condoning and giving permission to Satan Lucifer by hiding the fact that 33.3% of the Western feminist nations’ population are no longer humans, and 70% of their military and police have been infiltrated, and 40 to 60 million humans are MILAB-abducted every year and humans are being genetically changed into hybrid creatures in underground bases and on other planets. It is because they are afraid of getting assassinated, and their families massacred, and all their church donators and Christian book customers and Christian ministry business customers and bosses and coworkers and clients and neighbors and friends ridiculing them as lunatic heretic idiotic narcotic maniacs. They are cowardly traitors to our God and our human homo-sapiens specie. This is why every single pastor and thousands of religious Christians (except for one brother in Christ) all abandoned me, and threw me out to the Illuminati NWO wolves to fight the CIA NSA MI6 FBI and world rulers and pedophile cannibal Satanist church pastors global child trafficking rings, to protect them and their families and the humans and earth and women & children by myself. They are not the true Church, but they are the fake harlot Church.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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