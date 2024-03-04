Create New Account
China just SHOCKED the world with this DISCOVERY _ Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris
Neroke-5
18 Subscribers
454 views
Published 16 hours ago
Serbia has lithium but they are not mining it because they're so worried about China. Is that a valid concern given that China just discovered the world’s largest metamorphic rock oilfield? Geopolitical expert Nik Stankovic joins us to discuss how this shifts global power.
politicschinaserbiaplotresources

