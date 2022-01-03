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Proof Pharma are Coordinating Test Shots that Kill and Maime - Intent [CLIP]
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90 views • January 03, 2022
The German Coronavirus Investigative Committee speaks with Dr Sam White.
Among the topics in this clip they discuss the very low Adverse Events being reported to the many difference reporting databases and further investigations on how Big Pharma are coordinating with one another to show planned, intentionally testing on the populations there is no longer immunity from litigation.
Among the topics in this clip they discuss the very low Adverse Events being reported to the many difference reporting databases and further investigations on how Big Pharma are coordinating with one another to show planned, intentionally testing on the populations there is no longer immunity from litigation.
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