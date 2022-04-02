BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nordic Aliens w/ Sharon Delarose | Conversations On The Fringe
Redpill Project
Redpill Project
362 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
24 views • April 02, 2022
Nordic Aliens w/ Sharon Delarose | Conversations On The Fringe
Joshua Reid and Sharon Delorose discuss Earth's extraterrestrial history. Nordic Aliens' history combines narratives from around the world including the Celtic Gods, Norse Gose, Native American gods, Hindu, Greek and man other gods from around the world.
Guest Websites:
http://www.sharondelarose.com
http://www.gipsyking.com
http://www.larsbergen.com
Guest Book:
Nordic Aliens and the Forbidden Islands of the Gods
https://www.amazon.com/Nordic-Aliens-...
Social Media Accounts, Twitter, Facebook, etc.: https://www.facebook.com/SharonDelarose
JOIN US ON THE Social Redpill - A Private Social Network - www.socialredpill.com
If you like what we're doing here at The Redpill Project You Can Now Show Support And Donate Using Give Send Go!
https://givesendgo.com/redpills
Check Out All Our Shows And Get Great Information On Guests At
www.redpills.tv
Use Promo Code: RPP at MyPillow.com to get even lower prices.
www.redpills.tv/mypillow
My Patriot Supply
Be Prepared When Disaster Strikes
redpills.tv/patriot
The Redpill Project.. Find Us and Subscribe!
Web
https://redpills.tv
Telegram
http://t.me/RedpillsTV
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/RedpillProject
CloutHub
https://clouthub.com/redpills
GETTR
https://gettr.com/user/redpill
TikTok
https://tiktok.com/@realjoshreid
Foxhole App: https://pilled.net/#/profile/127862
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/redpillproje...
DLive: https://dlive.tv/RedpillProject
HELP SUPPORT The Repill Project! [Tip Jar]
Bitcoin: 39Wbf3ScFxegBsqXZoNhiZ5N553HhrbYH9
Ethereum: 0xCAaBDc59CA49eBAC74bF6C5da41B557378e30Da0
Keywords
alienshistoryend timesfringenordicsharon delarose
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

U.S. blocks Iran nuclear chief from IAEA conference, escalating diplomatic standoff

Willow Tohi
&#8220;Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens&#8221; on BrightU: The five-year homestead trap

“Foundations in Farming and Homesteading + Pastured Laying Hens” on BrightU: The five-year homestead trap

Belle Carter
Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

Why a 2-person camping cot tent belongs on your outdoor gear list

HRS Editors
Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Debate Intensifies Over Climate-Focused Environmental Policy and the Role of Carbon Dioxide

Iva Greene
Anthropic Bans Israeli-Linked Account Over AI Profiling of Iran, Gulf Social Media Users

Anthropic Bans Israeli-Linked Account Over AI Profiling of Iran, Gulf Social Media Users

Chase Codewell
Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Nighttime Light Exposure Linked to Heart Chamber Changes in 11,000-Person Study

Iva Greene
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy