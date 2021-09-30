© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Dr. Judy Mikovits: How To Protect Against “Shedding” and Recover If You Took The Jab
Follow
6
Share
Report
1548 views • September 30, 2021
Dr. Mikovits is one of the doctors we can all trust, like Dr. Tenpenney and America’s Frontline Doctors….they’re all fighting the good fight.
Dr. Mikovits covered a lot in this interview but she explains why her policy is “No Vax” and “No Mask”….so good.
She then answers the question we all want to know: how can I protect myself from the vaxxers who are shedding AND how can I rebuild my immune system and get this crap out of my body if I took the vaxx and now regret it.
I think you’re going to love this one.
Dr. Mikovits covered a lot in this interview but she explains why her policy is “No Vax” and “No Mask”….so good.
She then answers the question we all want to know: how can I protect myself from the vaxxers who are shedding AND how can I rebuild my immune system and get this crap out of my body if I took the vaxx and now regret it.
I think you’re going to love this one.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.