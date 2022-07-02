Unbiblical tithe income tax pastors & Christian ministry business profiteers dug their own graves

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*** Intelligence news update from the Human
Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel
Alliance battlefront (July 2022). I tell you a truth. These Western feminist
nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donator loving” “Jezebel spirit
filled” church pastors and Christian ministry business owners have dug their
own graves. They have made so much money and sheared the sheep so much that
they are now unable to sell all their homes and retirement pensions and church
corporation businesses and Christian ministry businesses, and refund the unbiblical
post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes they stole and sales they profited, and
apologize for stealing and selling God’s Word and parasitism, while feeding the
sheep junk food GMO modified superficial malnutrition truth and religious
ethics lessons. They are like the parable of the mosquito that drank so much
blood and was bloated, so that when the fly swatter came down, it was not able
to fly, and it got smashed along with all the blood it drank from its prey. They
have dug their own graves, and all their gold they have accumulated will drag
their bodies down to the bottom of the ocean, and they will not be able to swim
up to Jesus. When you start redefining Bible verses to
get female church donators to steal their husbands’ unbiblical post-1873 10%
salary income taxes, and you start throwing off women’s head coverings to stick
your middle finger up at God, and you start cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s
post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, then you
release the dragon, and you release the armies of hell from the abyss, and you
release destruction upon your Western feminist nations and apostate harlot
Church’s religious Christian hordes with sword & famine & plague &
demon armies. This is common sense of the Holy Spirit, but since their
women’s heads are uncovered and controlled by the fallen angels, they have lost
even basic common sense. Their Jezebel spirit filled hearts are blind and
uncaring and indifferent, and despise what we real Christians warn them. They
do not like my daily sermon I am writing, because they are attacking with left
shoulder and arm attacks to try to stop me from writing. They are now attacking
with deep sleepiness attacks. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make
straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver
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