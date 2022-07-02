Unbiblical tithe income tax pastors & Christian ministry business profiteers dug their own graves

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). I tell you a truth. These Western feminist nations’ “women’s equality” “female church donator loving” “Jezebel spirit filled” church pastors and Christian ministry business owners have dug their own graves. They have made so much money and sheared the sheep so much that they are now unable to sell all their homes and retirement pensions and church corporation businesses and Christian ministry businesses, and refund the unbiblical post-1873 10% salary tithe income taxes they stole and sales they profited, and apologize for stealing and selling God’s Word and parasitism, while feeding the sheep junk food GMO modified superficial malnutrition truth and religious ethics lessons. They are like the parable of the mosquito that drank so much blood and was bloated, so that when the fly swatter came down, it was not able to fly, and it got smashed along with all the blood it drank from its prey. They have dug their own graves, and all their gold they have accumulated will drag their bodies down to the bottom of the ocean, and they will not be able to swim up to Jesus. When you start redefining Bible verses to get female church donators to steal their husbands’ unbiblical post-1873 10% salary income taxes, and you start throwing off women’s head coverings to stick your middle finger up at God, and you start cross-dressing in “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project” men’s trousers to mock God’s Word, then you release the dragon, and you release the armies of hell from the abyss, and you release destruction upon your Western feminist nations and apostate harlot Church’s religious Christian hordes with sword & famine & plague & demon armies. This is common sense of the Holy Spirit, but since their women’s heads are uncovered and controlled by the fallen angels, they have lost even basic common sense. Their Jezebel spirit filled hearts are blind and uncaring and indifferent, and despise what we real Christians warn them. They do not like my daily sermon I am writing, because they are attacking with left shoulder and arm attacks to try to stop me from writing. They are now attacking with deep sleepiness attacks. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…







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