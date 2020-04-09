© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
** FOOD SHORTAGES TIMELINE LEAKED/FARMERS AND RANCHERS IN PERIL ** THIS IS THE NEXT GLOBALIST CORONAVIRUS ATTACK ON THE AMERICAN PEOPLE
Follow
2
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
465 views • April 09, 2020
** Leaked DHS/FEMA document reveals timeline for food shortages in the US -- measured in days to weeks. The Chinese have started panic buying rice and cooking oils, having lost all faith in the lies from the state.. Please share this absolutely critical broadcast and start growing food now.
A 2015 Soros-funded think tank predicted a 2020 breakdown of the global food supply following an outbreak -- just as Bill Gates' 2019 "event 201" simulated a global pandemic. Why are multiple billionaires been speaking to outbreaks and food insecurity in 2020? Because Agenda 21/2030 isn't just a name: it's a war on all of us, and it has gone HOT.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
A 2015 Soros-funded think tank predicted a 2020 breakdown of the global food supply following an outbreak -- just as Bill Gates' 2019 "event 201" simulated a global pandemic. Why are multiple billionaires been speaking to outbreaks and food insecurity in 2020? Because Agenda 21/2030 isn't just a name: it's a war on all of us, and it has gone HOT.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI-Am0t4qQaP_Do9FwMWw3Q
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.