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1992 New World Order Essay By Biden
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251 views • January 28, 2021
We knew he was a Zionist shill, like Trump. We have heard him call for a new world order on camera but now hear him in his own words as documented in this 1992 Wall Street Journal Essay.
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-28-joe-biden-allegiance-to-new-world-order.html
https://newspunch.com/joe-biden-love-new-world-order/
https://newspunch.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Biden-New-World-Order.jpg
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-01-28-joe-biden-allegiance-to-new-world-order.html
https://newspunch.com/joe-biden-love-new-world-order/
https://newspunch.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Biden-New-World-Order.jpg
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