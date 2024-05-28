Common Sense Conservatives (May 15, 2024)

We broadcast live on WSMN 1590 AM, WSMN 95.3 FM & www.wsmn.live. Out of downtown Nashua, N.H This show is a political discussion based on current events and other government-related matters. Making sense of the inverted reality we are subject to every day, The Common Sense Conservatives are here to help bring you back to reality! Hosts, Chris Wyatt, Todd McKinley, and John Grosvenor!





John Grosvenor

https://www.truckersunitedforfreedom.com/





Todd McKinley

https://www.toddmckinley.com/





Col. Chris Wyatt (Ret)

https://linktr.ee/IndabaAfrica





The Bearded Patriots

https://thebeardedpatriots.com





SHOP OUR AFFILIATES!

Caravan To Midnight Store

https://ctmstore.com/?ref=psjtkm6fxazt





MyPillow (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://www.mypillow.com/outlaw





My Patriot Supply

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6160799.2dbdad





Patriot Cigar Company (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://www.mypatriotcigars.com/usa/OUTLAW/





We The People Holsters

https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&ti=922389&pw=311353





Tactical Brotherhood

https://www.thetacticalbrotherhood.com/?rfsn=6702437.a73869f&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6702437.a73869f





Concealed Carry

https://www.concealedcarry.com/?aid=655





Red Pill University Enrollment

https://redpilluniversity.org/ref/162/?campaign=TheBeardedPatriots





Noble Gold Investments

https://noblegoldirasilverira.com/click.track?cid=444171&afid=562224&adid=&utm_medium=&utm_source=&AffiliateReferenceID=1111111





Silver Lining Herbs

https://www.silverliningherbs.com/discount/OUTLAW





Brighteon Store

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=7971903.30799d2&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7971903.30799d2





Patriot's Cave

https://ls2-store-2.myshopify.com/?rfsn=7595359.80fea3&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7595359.80fea3





Mammoth Nation (Use promo code TIBN4USA)

https://mammothnation.com/#TIBN





BRAVE Books (Use promo code TIBN4USA)

https://shop.bravebooks.us/?sca_ref=4349118.xD0lju0zfS&utm_source=affiliate_program&utm_medium=uppromote&utm_campaign=john-grosvenor&utm_source=affiliate_program&utm_medium=uppromote&utm_campaign=john-grosvenor