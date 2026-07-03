HUGE: CANADA'S NEW INTERNET KILLSWITCH! - "Bill C-8" & The Global Digital Gulag Agenda

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Josh Sigurdson reports on the newly passed cybersecurity law "Bill C-8" which allows the government massive control over your data and internet.





The law allows the government to force telecom providers to give them your information. This includes metadata, search history, websites you've visited, conversations you've had, etc. If the telecom provider does not give the government your info when ordered, they can be fined as much as $15 million per person.





The law also allows the government to put gag orders on the telecom giants, prohibiting the provider from telling you why their information was taken. It also allows the government to shut down your internet access.





None of these rules require prior judicial approval. There is basically no oversight. No transparency. No warrants.





Bill C-8 (which previously failed as Bill C-26) is essentially an internet killswitch to be used however the state deems "appropriate."





Your information can also be later used against you in a court of law and can be used to control your access to goods and services as the digital ID system is implemented across the board.





This bill correlates a lot with other atrocious Canadian bills of recent. Bill C-9 defines what you are allowed to say and threatens to force consequences on you if you hurt someone's feelings. Bill C-22 allows the government to collect metadata on you for them to arrest you for "hate speech."





When Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was creating a "new world order" with a giant digital umbrella system (much like BlackRock's Larry Fink and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said they wished to do), this is exactly what he means. A giant technocratic system of surveillance and control.





The United States is currently passing the KIDS Act which allows controls over your data and the coercion of all online companies demanding your government issued IDs to visit their sites.





This is on top of dozens of states enforcing internet IDs already.





The US is also pushing forward a law to force people to show 5 years of their social media history to enter the country, 10 years of email data, photo metadata, iris scans, etc.





The UK is pushing forward Digital IDs as well as under-16 social media bans which will be a Trojan horse to force people to give all services their identification to use the internet.





Ignore this at your own peril.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





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