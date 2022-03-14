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3/13/2022 Miles Guo: We have arrived at the front line as the new Chinese taking down the CCP. We’ve become the Chinese people who are mutually respectful, civilized, clean, honest, and united, but many of our issues have also been exposed. We are way too individualistic and self-righteous, we lack respect for others and disregards others’ strengths, and we always give advice without taking enough action