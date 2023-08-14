Create New Account
Emotional and Uplifting video of one Man'a escape from the flames. He is one of the Lucky Ones for sure. Maintaining your level headedness during a castastrophy is not easy. Hats off to this Guy
I really like this video.  He has such a great attitude .  He is a breakwaiter at the Westin Hotel nearby - not in Lahaina. I think it is in Na Pili. So he still has his job but his apt burned down. Se the Westin is making some rooms available to people like him so he can move in.  Boy does that have a happy ending or what ? 
There is a lot of wisdom in what he says.

mauifiresattitude

