Melbourne Freedom Rally 11 November 2023 part 3 Bourke Street K-Mart

Part 3 of three videos of the rally, this one covers the return to Parliament House with a stop at K-Mart in Bourke Street to express our disgust at their selling sexualised children's books. In the speeches, many other topics were covered, such is the variety of attack on our society by evil entities. But we are committed to expose evil where we can.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.