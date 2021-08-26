ON THE ROAD TO BARDS FEST! TIME TO TAKE AUTHORITY BACK AGAINST THE WICKED IN JESUS' NAME!

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Jesus has the Cure. God knows who they are. Stop Sinning, Right Now! Turn to God, ask God to forgive you and live a holy honest pure clean life! Live a moral clean life isolate themselves from society don't speak to anyone again. They do not deserve, have no right to be heard ever again. The Declaration of Independence an the Constitution. It states Jesus died for all men. Jesus Forgives our sins and Liberates us, set us free and heals us All. All Men are created Equal by God and have inalienable rights to live a sinless life and live by every word of God to be and stay healthy. Full of LIFE, Liberty and pursuing the Happiness of a person forgiven and healed by Jesus Christ. Yes that is Written, woven in these documents. At the time of writing, 1776, 1782, Everyone around the World just knew the Good News and Gospel of Jesus Christ. Evil, Sin causes illness. Repentance from sin, turning to God for help 24/7/365, Forgiveness heals.
hy·po·chon·dri·ac
noun
a person who is abnormally anxious about their health.