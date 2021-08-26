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ON THE ROAD TO BARDS FEST! TIME TO TAKE AUTHORITY BACK AGAINST THE WICKED IN JESUS' NAME!
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30 views • August 26, 2021
Stop giving any one those instruments of death! Stop in Jesus Name! My power and authority is from God. They have no power and authority from anyone on this earth to poison and mass murder the World! Think about it! Rise up. Use your God given power and authority. Jesus gave you power over all the power of the Enemy! Self government assumes the power from God of Government to protect everyone.
Jesus has the Cure. God knows who they are. Stop Sinning, Right Now! Turn to God, ask God to forgive you and live a holy honest pure clean life! Live a moral clean life isolate themselves from society don't speak to anyone again. They do not deserve, have no right to be heard ever again. The Declaration of Independence an the Constitution. It states Jesus died for all men. Jesus Forgives our sins and Liberates us, set us free and heals us All. All Men are created Equal by God and have inalienable rights to live a sinless life and live by every word of God to be and stay healthy. Full of LIFE, Liberty and pursuing the Happiness of a person forgiven and healed by Jesus Christ. Yes that is Written, woven in these documents. At the time of writing, 1776, 1782, Everyone around the World just knew the Good News and Gospel of Jesus Christ. Evil, Sin causes illness. Repentance from sin, turning to God for help 24/7/365, Forgiveness heals.
hy·po·chon·dri·ac
noun
a person who is abnormally anxious about their health.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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