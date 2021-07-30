Expect Global Cooling, Warns Top Climate Scientist Dr. Soon

Humanity should expect colder temperatures worldwide in the coming decades thanks to variations in solar activity, and CO2 does not control or even significantly impact global climate leading astrophysicist Dr. Willie Soon tells The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this already viral interview for Conversations That Matter. Dr. Soon, affiliated with Hungary's Planetary Earth Science Institute and other organizations, noted that the climate alarmists are spreading disinformation on everything from wild fires to the influence of carbon dioxide on temperatures. Indeed, CO2 is the gas of life, he says, and is only a "bit player" at most in the climate system and weather. In this interview he discusses some of the failed predictions of the climate catastrophe advocates and notes that the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (UN IPCC) is not to be trusted.Read the paper by Dr. Soon:See his talk at Camp Constitution 2021: