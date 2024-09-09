TOP KNEEPADS SURROGATE RAPHAEL WARNOCK ☭ 'WE'RE NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO GET WHERE WE NEED WITHOUT ACTION'

⁣NBC: Should Kamala try to pass mandatory gun confiscation, which she has repeatedly said she supports?





Top Harris surrogate Raphael Warnock: "We're not going to be able to get where we need to go without action."





NBC: Yes or no?





Warnock: Yes





Source: ⁣https://x.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1832773149206905084





Thumbnail: ⁣https://x.com/sully40272/status/1832808381373153337





⁣Just one comment👍





Breanna Morello @BreannaMorello Sep 8





When he says “…get where we need to go…” does he mean communism? Sounds like a dog whistle to the globalist pigs.