TOP KNEEPADS SURROGATE RAPHAEL WARNOCK ☭ 'WE'RE NOT GOING TO BE ABLE TO GET WHERE WE NEED WITHOUT ACTION'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NBC: Should Kamala try to pass mandatory gun confiscation, which she has repeatedly said she supports?
Top Harris surrogate Raphael Warnock: "We're not going to be able to get where we need to go without action."
NBC: Yes or no?
Warnock: Yes
Source: https://x.com/TrumpWarRoom/status/1832773149206905084
Thumbnail: https://x.com/sully40272/status/1832808381373153337
Just one comment👍
Breanna Morello @BreannaMorello Sep 8
When he says “…get where we need to go…” does he mean communism? Sounds like a dog whistle to the globalist pigs.