Seven Sustainable Things Clothing Companies Should Do #shorts

CHECK OUT THE COMPLETE EPISODE 👇https://www.youtube.com/embed/a5Af5bbAUcI





This is one of the MOST common emotions people feel at work that nobody’s talking about…





In this video, educator, coach, and author Jay Fields reveals a COMMON emotion people feel in the workplace.





According to Jay, people usually feel fear when they are at work.

This emotion manifests when someone finds themselves in an uncomfortable position where they feel as though their job is on the line. 😖





An example of this kind of situation includes the anxiety of thinking about what will be talked about in your one-on-one meeting with your boss as well as having to give a presentation to your team when you’re not a confident presenter. 👈





What other situations can make you feel fear in the workplace? Comment below. 👇