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Priest in Mariupol
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90 views • May 06, 2022
"Today our foundation is going to Mariupol as part of a humanitarian convoy. This is our second trip to Mariupol. We will deliver bread, pies, cereals, sugar, oil, candles, matches, tea, medicines. Thanks to all our donors and volunteers. Christ is Risen!"
The US government will not help these people. We gave money because our government was the cause of their misery. We try and make up for that.
Please give https://www.donbasshumaid.com/
The US government will not help these people. We gave money because our government was the cause of their misery. We try and make up for that.
Please give https://www.donbasshumaid.com/
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