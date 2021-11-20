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MY PILLOW GUY MIKE LINDELL ON ELECTION FRAUD 2020
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50 views • November 20, 2021
My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell speaks to April LaJune about the election theft of Nov. 3rd 2020 and his plans to expose it. We the people have to help expose this communist take over of our voting. Use your voice now, use what God gave you before satan takes it away.
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Zelenko Protocols against Covid-19
Zelenko Protocol innovator: 99% survival of high risk Covid-19 patients
Nominated for the Presidential Medal of Freedom
Recognized as a hero at U.S. Senate Homeland Security committee hearing
Published in top peer reviewed journals with world renowned physicians
Provided counsel to White House personnel, multiple governments, hospitals, physicians, public figures
Board Certified Family Physician with over 20 years experience
All research is published open source for public benefit.
Click here for the Z-Stack from Dr. Zelenko. #maga
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=bz4gfxke7x
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